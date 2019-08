DJ Arafat don die for motor accident

Image copyright AFP Contributor Image example DJ Arafat follow collabo with Davido to do song for 2014

Di Ivorian musician, DJ Araf don die for road accident for Ivory Coast main city of Abidjan.

E dey mostly called di king of di dance music genre wey dem dey call coupé-décalé and im biggest hit song, afro-décalé don get ova five million views for Youtube.

Local tori pipo RTI tok say di star wey im real name ma Houon Ange Didier, bin dey inside di car accident on Sunday night come die on Monday morning.

African celebs like Davido don start to dey play tribute for social media.

DJ Arafat bin don do collabo with Davido, Iyanya and J Martins.