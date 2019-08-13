Image example Both of di survivors na di wife and pikin of one man wey Ebola kill

Two Ebola survivors don join dia families for di eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo after dem receive experimental melecine for treatment centre.

Dem bin dey part of di group of four for Goma wey dem diagnose with di virus. Goma na di largest city wey dis outbreak, wey don kill pass 1,800 pipo, don affect.

Di two odas wey bin dey dat group don die.

Scientists dey hope say soon, Ebola go become disease wey dem go fit prevent and treat. Dis dey come as one sabi pesin tok say medical test of di two melecine don make 60% of 681 patients to survive di virus.

Researchers tok say if dem quick-quick fit diagnose Ebola and treat am sharp with REGN-EB3 and mAb114, then 90% of infected pipo fit survive.

Dem make di two melecine from di antibodies from di pipo wey survive di Ebola trials and na di World Health Organisation organize trials for di melecine.

WHO panel don recommend say make dem start to use di melecine to treat all patients.