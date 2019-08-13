Image copyright AFP

Authorities for di Tanzania capital city of Dar es Salaam don announce say dem go start to dey publish all di names of married men for di city ontop goment website.

Di regional commander, Paul Makonda, tok for statement say na to help single women know di truth about di "predators" wey dey pretend say dem dey single.

E say, "Our main goal na to stop di pain of dis women dem wey dey suffer because of dis marriage cheaters, as regional commissioner e no dey sweet me for belle to dey lead dis women wey dey sad because of love and relationship."

E tok dis one give tori pipo on Monday on top one April 2018 meeting with hundreds of single mothers dem wey complain say dia partners leave dem run.

According to di plan, di website go also show foto of di married men.

Many pipo dey see dis statement say na political one.

Some pipo say e fit create wahala because sometimes di man fit don divorce from im wife but im name still dey ontop di goment list.