Image copyright Instagram@muhammadubuhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate Eid-el-Kabir togeda with di President of Guinea Alpha Conde, for im hometown for Daura, Katsina northwest Nigeria.

President Buhari along with im guest, President Conde, join oda Muslim faithful around Nigeria and di world on Sunday to observe di Eid-El-Kabir prayers as well as to celebrate di day.

Di president wey release statement to wish all Muslims around di world happy Eid-el-Kabir celebrations also use di opportunity to send strong message give not only Muslims but di whole kontri.

Buhari Eid message

President Buhari tok inside im message say Boko Haram become so powerful because Muslim societies do I don care wen preachers wey dey manipulate innocent pipo wey dey easily convinced begin dia activities.

President Buhari insist again say Boko Haram power no dey as before again.

President Buhari nack chest say im administration no go only deal with Boko Haram, but kidnapping, cultism and oda form of jaguda activity.

Aside di message and promise, di president spend di day with different activities.

Image copyright Twitter/@GarShehu Image example President Nuhammadu Buhari and Members of Daura community dey welcome Guinea President Alpha Conde

Dem organise ogbonge Durban ceremony to celebrate and honour di Guinean president, di Emir of Daura , Umar Faruk Umar turban am, give am di title, 'Talban Daura' to appreciate am for im love for President Buhari and im visit to Daura.

President Buhari also receive oda dignitaries and visitors including members of di National Youth Service Corps wey come celebrate with am.

Im use di opportunity to tok about di NYSC programme and e impact as something good to unite Nigeria.