Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tekno feature for Beyonce Lion King album

Nigerians for different social media platform don begin react afta news come out say art authorities refer to musician Tekno as "threat to national security" and dem go use am as scapegoat to teach odas lesson sake of im "offensive" music video shoot.

Report from plenti local newspaper say di Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Segun Runsewe, tok say make dem place Tekno for security agencies' watch list for dis kain behaviour.

According to di report, Oga Runsewe say di council wan make Tekno scapegoat "to teach odas a serious lesson".

"We warn say nudity no be part of our culture and we no need to tolerate am,"

"Di goment go from "henceforth fish out clubs for nude dancers across di kontri for promoters to face prosecution."

Skip Twitter post by @oyejohnson95 I agree with the FG. Tekno's video is the reason $1 = N360, the reason for national insecurity, the reason for poor governance. How I wish other countries can learn from Nigeria. This world would have been a better place.#tekno #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/9JXUiF00Jx — Dj cuppy boyfriend (@oyejohnson95) August 12, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @walebluetweet The funny thing about Tekno saga is that just like naira Marley the FG is going to tripple his fan base. Zlatan dey the video so I laff in Agege. — 2AM (@walebluetweet) August 12, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @joeydozie Bandits and Fulani herdsmen have taken you to the cleaners but you're looking at Tekno. Irresponsibility on steroids. — j.d (@joeydozie) August 12, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Frederick_Bond So FG can not see the rate of insecurity in the country...it’s Tekno they want to arrest pic.twitter.com/CaWiWuAWRb — FatBelliedAllison (@Frederick_Bond) August 12, 2019

Recently, video of Tekno wit strippers inside one transparent moving van along Lekki-Ikoyi link Bridge, spread for every wia and on Thursday im release music video 'Agege' wey show scene from di viral video.

Di National Council for Arts and Culture, say dem dey disappointed say dem release di music video Agege while Teckno still dey under investigation.

Tekno bin don apologise for Instagram before police carry am for questioning afta di video of di strippers wey dey dance full everi wia for social media