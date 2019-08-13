Image copyright Reuters Image example Outbreak of Ebola don kill more dan 1,800 pipo for di Democratic Republic of Congo

Ebola fit soon become "preventable and treatable" disease afta one test run of two drugs show correct improvement for survival rates, sabi pipo don tok.

Dem test run four drugs ontop patients for di Democratic Republic of Congo, where one major outbreak of di virus dey on.

Two of dem work well-well for di treating of di disease, di study find.

Health officials say dem go continue to dey use di drugs to treat all Ebola patients for DR Congo.

Di US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), wey join body for di test run say di results na "very good news" for di fight against Ebola.

How di drugs, REGN-EB3 and mAb114 dey work na to attack di Ebola virus with antibodies, neutralise e impact for di human cells.

Dem be di "first drugs wey don show ogbonge reduction of deaths inside scientifically sound study" for Ebola patients, na so Dr Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID tok.

Dem develop REGN-EB3 and mAb114 with antibodies dem collect from Ebola survivors wey don kill more dan 1,800 pipo inside DR Congo for di past year.

Derm don stop di test run of two oda treatments, wey dem call ZMapp and Remdesivir, as dem check say dem no too dey effective.

Wetin be di result of di trial?

Di trial, wey one international research group join body with di World Health Organization (WHO), to do start for November last year.

Since den, dem don test run four experimental drugs on like 700 patients, di first results from di first 499 don come out now.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Health workers wey wear protective suits dey disinfect one ambulance for one Ebola treatment centre inside DR Congo

Inside di patients wey collect di two more effective drugs, 29% on REGN-EB3 and 34% on mAb114 die, according to NIAID.

Dat one na against di 49% on ZMapp and 53% on Remdesivir wey die inside the study, di agency tok.

Di survival rate among patients with low levels of di virus inside dia blood dey high as 94% wen dem give dem REGN-EB3, and 89% when demgive dem mAb114, di agency tok.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust global health charity, hail di success of di study say di treatments go "no doubt save lives".

Mr Farrar say di findings show say, scientists dey closer to turning Ebola into "preventable and treatable" disease.