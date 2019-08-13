Image copyright Getty Images Image example Muslims for Mecca, Saudi Arabia on August 7 2019

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don tok sorry to di families, gofment, pilgrims and Hajj officials for di death of some pilgrims wey die during dis year exercise.

Dis wan dey come as di Chairmo of di National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Ibrahim Kana say di number of Nigerians wey die as dem dey perform dis year Hajj for Saudi Arabia don rise reach nine.

Di NAHCON Chairmo say cough and hypertension na some of di health challenges wey some patients get.

Buhari also congratulate all di 2019 Nigerian pilgrims wey complete dia Hajj rites and those wey celebrate Eid-el-Kabeer.

Chairmo of di Kano State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board hail di National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) as dem provide accommodation, transportation and oda facilities for Kano state pilgrims.

Di officials also praise di Kano state pilgrims as dem comport diasef well-well during di Hajj.