Image copyright Instagram/acupofkhafi

UK Metropolitan Police don confam to BBC Pidgin say dem dey investigate one of dia police officer, Khafi Kareem wey dem no give permission before she go appear for Big Brother Nigeria.

Di Media and Communications Manager for di Press Bureau of di UK Metropolitan Police, Rebecca Byng, tell BBC pidgin say dem dey aware say one of dia officer dey for Big Brother Nigeria show and dem don inform dia director of professional standard to carry out investigation on top di issue.

"One PC, wey dey attached to di Met transformation command, request permission to take part for one reality television entertainment show inside Nigeria. We no give her permission."

"Di Met dey aware say di officer go appear for di show without di authority permission."

"We don inform di Directorate of Professional Standards and dem go carry out investigation into di circumstances."

For di statement wey di oga madam Rebecca Byng send give BBC Pidgin, she say di Met no support di officer appearance and she no represent di Met as she appear for di show.

She say all police officers get duty to behave wit professionalism and for manner wey no go bring bad name to di Met weda on or off duty. Those wey no behave professionally dey at risk of going against di police standards of professional behaviour, and dem go deal wit dat kain behaviour.

Di statement conclude say, before dem refuse Khafi request to go di show, She bin don request some period of unpaid leave for anoda reason wey no dey related to di show. Dem authorise dat one, and she dey within di unpaid leave period currently.

Meanwhile, Khafi management don bring out statement to defend her.