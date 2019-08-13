Image copyright Instagram/miakhalifa

Nigerians and pipo all ova di world dey shocked and surprise to hear say former blue feem actress, Mia Khalifa reveal say she no too make plenti money like dat from di blue feems wey she act.

For both her twitter and Instagram handle, Mia Khalifa post say pipo dey tink say she dey make millions from porn but dis no be true.

"Pipo dey tink say I dey make millions from porn. Completely untrue. I make total of around $12,000 for di industry and I no ever see any penny again afta that. E dey difficult for me to find normal job afta I quit porn." Mai tok for twitter.

"To clarify, nobodi ever promise me "millions", and I no even expect millions. I just wan clarify di common misconceptions about me, and also, about di industry."

Skip Twitter post by @miakhalifa People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary. Full interview here: https://t.co/xHK7SmhfrY pic.twitter.com/fwJlyzHznq — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

She add say she dey involve for porn for short period of time, but her actions spread like wildfire, and she dey surprise say she continue to dey for top rank five years afta she leave di industry and dis na why pipo dey tink say she still dey perform.

According to tori, Mia only work for di porn industry for three months, but na her name still be one of di most popular names and di most searched adult actors for streaming platform Pornhub 2018.

Mia also post for her Instagram say two years afta she quit di porn industry, she don dey try to force tins to dey normal, and so she decide to change her story and move to Austin to try and 'start all ova.'

Pipo for social media no fit believe di news say ogbonge Mia Khalifa no make plenti money from Porn acting.

Skip Twitter post by @Omario_Ali Mia Khalifa made less than a part time McDonald’s employee — Pablo EscOmar (@Omario_Ali) August 13, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @kenekwueme finding out mia khalifa only made 12 bags from her artwork is just breaking my heart 😞 — MIUCCIA (@kenekwueme) August 13, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @malianaC Mia Khalifa needs to explain why she continued making porn if she wasn’t getting paid 🙃 — King Cersei 👑 (@malianaC) August 13, 2019

Image copyright Instagram/miakhalifa

Afta Mia quit porn feem acting, Khalifa don become sport presenter and hope to grow for di field.