Most schools don find ways to carry on without di workers wey dey strike, so dia calendar no go scatter.

Beginning from 2019/2020 academic session, foreign students fit begin study for Nigerian universities, if wish di of JAMB come true.

Di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) inaugurate one 'Committee on internalisation of admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria', wit di former oga of Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Attahiru Jega as chairman.

JAMB, wey dey set examinations for candidates wey wan enta Nigerian tertiary school say di work of di new committee na to find ways to attract students from oda kontris come Nigeria.

JAMB dey expect oga Jega and im committee members to create strategy wey dem go use for international admission, collabo plus academic programmes. Dem go also find strategy wey go help promote programmes for foreign language.

E no end dia, Jega committee gatz to also suggest how dem go fit get more candidates, especially Nigerians wey dey abroad, to register for di JAMB foreign centre.

Former INEC chairman Attahiru Jega go head di new team to find foreign students

According to JAMB, dem develop di idea to get dis committee during di 2019 Conference of Rectors, Vice Chancellors and Presidents of African Universities wey happun for Egypt for July.

Inside di 2019-2020 edition of di World University Rankings, na only four Nigeria universities (out of about 170 universities) make di rating.