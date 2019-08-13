Cameroon Franca Sulem Ma-ih Yong, coordinator for Positive Youths Africa, na one of the 15 pipo for de world and six for Africa weh e win Commonwealth Secretary General e digital innovation award.

Other Africans na weh deh win de award for June 2019 na Peter Rubashumira Tibigambwa, Uganda, Rosette Muhoza, Rwanda; John Oroko, Kenya, Chukwudi Anyanaso, Nigeria, Elizabeth Kperrun, Nigeria

Franka Ma-il Sulem Yong, tell BBC News Pidgin say as de world celebrate International Youth Day, say e create DigCit SDG project for support positive digital change for taim weh research show how some young pipo di use social media for bad.

"Ma innovation na say instead for hate speech, crime and bullying, make young pipo use social media for contribute for Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs and for improve dia community".

Instead for take taim for criticize negative tin, stop hate speech, cyber abuse and odas, we encourage de positive tins, Franca tok.

PYA bin create first SDG innovation hub for Africa, bring young pipo together for WhatsApp groups dem for network, share for website.

"We promote young pipo laik Felix Fomenja weh e use app for helep internally displaced student pipo prepare for exams and Nji Philemon weh e di run blog for promote mental health, get safe space for network, share and learn and partner through dis innovation hub", Franca tok.

"Ah glad say we project catch attention for de world, and we go use de space for do more for young pipo for Africa", Franca Sulem tok.

Positive Youths Africa di also give dem some financial help because young pipo no fit survive wit new ideas for Cameroon if deh no get moni.

Positive Youths Africa, di promote positive change for all levels, give education and mental support for pipo weh deh bi traumatised and dia head no correct and victims dem for war, digital peace education promot digital citizenship education.

De NGO also collect books dem weh pipo don use'am weh deh give for refugee centre for Ogoja for Nigeria.

De message for young pipo na say deh fit take dia love for kontri for daily life, go digital space and laik deh love dia kontri, make deh love digital space, see how deh fit use'am for contribute well beta for community and kontri.