Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say e don draw ear give di kontri Central Bank of Nigeria to stop to dey give foreign exchange for di importation of food into di kontri.

According to di president, dis na because of improvement in agricultural production and sake of say di kontri to get full food security.

Di president tok dis wan wen e treat di host All Progressives Congress (APC) govnors to Eid-el-kabir lunch for im hometown for Daura. Buhari add say di foreign reserve go be strictly to diversify di economy and not to encourage dependence on foreign food.

Image copyright Twitter/@AsoRock Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and Govnor of di Cental Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele

"No give one cent to anybody to import food into di kontri. We don achieve food security and we also no dey do badly ontop physical security." Im tok.

President Buhari wey say belle dey sweet am say young Nigerians, including graduates don dey explore agric -business add say states like Kebbi, Ogun, Lagos, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Kano don already key into di federal goment policy ontop agriculture and dem dey make returns for rice farming, im encourage oda states to join di ongoing revolution to feed di nation.

Image copyright Twitter/@GarShehu Image example Di APC govnors on dia Eid-el-kabir visit to President Muhammadu Buhari

Meanwhile di Chairman of di Nigerian Governors Forum and Govnor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi say di president sense of justice and fairness na major inspiration to di govnors on di way forward for di kontri.

While di Chairman of di Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Baudu commend di president ontop im bold steps to reposition di kontri economy.

"Di kontri dey more secure dan in 2015, di kontri dey more prosperous dan in 2015, beacuse you dey work for di majority of di pipo." Im tok.