Image example '5 million naira fit build you three bedroom bungalow'

One dream of evri Naija pesin na to build im own house so im go stop to dey pay rent sake of say rent money too high for di kontri.

Nigeria, di kontri wit di most population for Africa, get about 3 million pipo witout beta house.

Dis housing shortage dey contribute to high rent rate wey di kontri pipo dey experience.

To rent three bedroom flat for beta areas inside major cities, pipo dey pay between one million Naira (about 3,000 dollars) to 10 million Naira (about 27,000 dollars).

Building experts tell BBC say, depending on which part of di kontri wey you dey, you go fit use five million Naira (about 13, 000 dollars) build three bedroom bungalow for Nigeria if you don already get land.

Eastern Nigeria

Architect Obinna Ogbuokiri, wey get real estate company say, for di eastern part of Nigeria, you fit build three bedroom flat wit 5 million Naira for eastern Nigeria.

"Di house go get balcony, dinning section, kitchen, toilets and fit contain room number four" na so Obinna tok.

E say di money sef fit reach to do fence and do borehole for di house.

E no end dia, Philip draw ear give evri pesin wey dey plan to be landlord say, If goment design di area wey you get land for upstairs, "you no fit go build bungalow dia".

E say if you dey buy land wey you wan use build bungalow, make you shine eye make sure say di area na place wey goment approve for dat kain house.

Image example Sharp sand and granite

List of materials and how much dem go chop to build bungalow for Eastern Nigeria.

1. Rods( (12mm by 12 mm) 100 x ₦2,200 = ₦220,000

2. Cement - 400 x ₦2500 = ₦1,000,000

3. Blocks - 5000 × ₦40 = ₦200,000

4. Laterite - 20 trips× N7,000 = ₦140,000

5. Sharp sand - 12×₦15,000 = ₦180,000

6. Partitioning of foundation N500×50 = ₦25,000

7. Workmanship - ₦40×5000 = ₦200,000

8. Wood - ₦500,000

9. Zinc stoned-coated aluminium - =₦ 1, 200,000

10. doors - 7 x 20,000 =₦140,000

11. Aluminium Window 10 x N22,000 = ₦200,000

12. Plastering = ₦100,000

13. Paints and workmanship -₦250,000

14. Kitchen and toilet Sink - 3 x N5000 = ₦15,000

15. Water Closet = ₦15,000

16. Wiring and workmanship - = ₦200,000

17. Borehole - ₦120,000

18. Fencing - ₦800,000

Image example 400 bags of cement wey go cost ₦1,000,000 go fit build bungalow

Western Nigeria

For Lagos south west Nigeria, estate developer Temitope Philip, say e go hard to use only five million naira to build three bedroom bungalow for Lagos state.

E say land for Lagos dey always full wit water and before pesin go build ontop, di pesin go first fill am up and even cast am.

But, "for Ogun state, pesin go fit use 5 million build dat kain house sake of say land for dia dey ok to use build dan Lagos land" na so Philip tok.

E say sharp sand for some parts of Lagos dey cost about 28, 000 naira or more depending on di location, dis amount na almost times two of price of sharp sand for eastern Nigeria.

North of Nigeria

Building Engineer Maruf Dauda for Kano say if pesin get land and get up to 5 million Naira, e go fit build three bedroom apartment.

"To do borehole for hia go cost between 270 to 350 thousand Naira, but sharp sand and red sand dey cost like 9, 000 and 12, 000 respectively" na so Maruf tok.

E advise any pesin wey wan buy land for Kano state to shine dia eyes well well say cheap lands dey but if pesin no know, di pesin go go waste im money anyhow.

Maruf say "e get some areas were pesin fit get cheap land for as low as 800, 000 naira a plot".

Image example 'Iron doors wey dem make for Nigeria dey better pass foriegn door'

Experts say Nigeria need to invest more than 60 billion dollars for new housing units evri year to reduce housing shortage for di kontri.

Nigeria latest population from di United Nations estimate for 2018 show say over 200 million pipo dey di kontri.