Image copyright Facebook/Sunday U Japhet

Nigeria police force say dem don begin investigate di Police officer wey blast goment for one Facebook post and promise to revenge Army killing of three police officers.

Yobe state police command na im bin arrest di police officer, Sunday Japhet afta im make di plenti post for im Facebook page.

Di Commissioner of Police for Yobe state, Sunmonu Abdulmaliki tell BBC Pidgin say di oficer no only tok bad about di goment but also insult odas.

"E no only mention di pesin of di president, e mention di vice president, all di senators and di inspector general of police. We just want to know im motive."

"Dem don invite am to AIG zone 12 office for Bauchi because na dia dem dey investigate di mata and our command dey under zone 12."

Wen BBC pidgin contact di AIG zone 12 for Bauchi, oga Gwana, e tok say di police officer no suppose post wetin im put for facebook and so im go need to face disciplinary action.

"We go court martial am and our legal department go come decide wetin to do"

Oga Gwana no gree tok di charges wey dem sama against di police officer but e say di pipo wey dey in charge of di file dey on dat.

Sunday Japhet bin complain for Facebook say dem dey owe am salaries and also complain about di recent killing of three policemen wey Nigeria soldiers do for Taraba.

Japhet add for im post say na very big mistake for pastors and imam inside di kontri not to dey tok di truth because dem dey fear death.