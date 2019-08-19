Image copyright Getty Images

Di 2019 edition of di Africa Games go officially launch today for di Morocco city of Rabat wia about 6000 athletes, from 54 African kontris go compete for 26 events.

Several of di sport events for Rabat 2019 African Games go also be qualifiers di Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

For dis first time in di history of dis important continental event, 18 different sports go serve as qualifiers for di Tokyo Olympics, wey don carri di African Games to anoda level.

Although some events like football don already begin today, Monday 19 August na im mark di official opening of di Games.

Organisers dey expect say na di Morocco King Mohammed VI go launch di Games today but guarantee no dey say im go come.

West African kontris like Nigeria. Ghana and Cameroon go dey look to shine inside sports like football, judo and beach volleyball.

Image copyright African Games

Football: Nigeria U-20 Super Falconets go dey eye gold

Di U-20 Super Falconets na im go represent Nigeria for football.

Di women's team go face Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia for Group B of di tournament.

Nigeria waya South Africa 3-0 for dia first match inside di Stade Academie Mohammed VI on Sunday.

Morocco, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, and Algeria dey Group A.

Nigeria bin win gold medal for di 8th All-Africa Games wey Abuja host for October 2003, and win am again for Algiers four years later.

But di kontri no qualify for di 10th All-Africa Games for Maputo 2011.