El-Zakzaky dey misbehave for India - FG

Nigeria goment say make pipo no ansa di leader of di Islamic movement of Nigeria Ibrahim El-Zakzaky wey dey point finger say di way tins dey for India worse pass Nigeria.

According to one statement sign by di Permanent Secretary of di Ministry of Information and Culture Grace Gekpe, since El-Zakzaky step foot for for Dubai na im e don dey display some kain character.

Di statement note say na El-Zakzaky choose di hospital, chose im own aides wey go escort am plus im personal doctors.

"Im request say make dem give am im passport, but di State officials no ansa am, di situation worse wen im land India as he refuse to allow dem carry out medical checks.

"E also demand say make dem allow am free movement as well as to check into 5-Star hotel instead make dem admit am for hospital, e also ask against medical standard practice, for am to nominate di Doctors im want, join di ones wey suppose treat am for Medenta Hospital to perform di treatment of imsef and im wife." Di statement tok.

Di situation according to goment make di hospital vex wey say dem no go allow am dictate for dem. Madam Gekpe add say India don express readiness to return am back to Nigeria as dem no go allow am use dia kontri to further im group activities.

Nigeria goment also apologise to India goment for wetin dem call di anyhow behaviour of di Sheikh.

Image copyright IMN Image example Kaduna High Court last week grant di IMN leader permission to go treat imsef for India.

'Tins worse here pass for Nigeria'

El-Zakzaky travel go India with im wife to receive treatment afta Kaduna High court grant am bail last week, before den, Nigerian goment detain am since 2015

El-Zakzaky, im wife, and oda members of im group dey face accuse afta di 2015 IMN protest wey lead to qwanta between dem an soldiers.

Court agree to release am go treatment afta dem reach agreement say im go come back continue im trial and officials go also escort am go India.

But di Sheikh and im pipo don come out to say di conditions dem place am for India no good.

Dem frown face for di heavy presence of authorities wey dey guard di Sheikh plus say dem no allow im own doctors treat am dats why im dey reject treatment.