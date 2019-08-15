Image copyright Facebook/Chief Okoi Obono-Obla

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday August 14, 2019 give order for di suspension of di Chairman of di Special Investigation Panel for di Recovery of Public Property, (SPIP) Okoi Obono-Obla.

Di presidency release statement say di suspension go last until di Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission finish dia investigation into some cases wey relate to Obono-Obla.

Im suspension dey come some days afta tori come out say police close down im office on Friday.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo set up SPIP for 2017 wen im be dey act as president, di panel get as di leader di Special Adviser to di President on Anti-Corruption den Obono-Obla and three oda members and one secretary.

Di plenti palava of Obono-Obla

Although di statement wey reveal di order of di president to suspend Obla till dem conclude some investigations against am no give too much details, Obla don dey news ontop accuse of wuru-wuru and anyhow running of SPIP.

Just two months into di activities of SPIP, di panel receive caution letter from di Vice President office for October 2017.

For November 2017, federal goment give order for Obla to stop any operation in his capacity as di head of di Investigation panel on di Recovery of Public Property.

Di Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo express concern of di activities of di panel say e dey do contrary to di law wey establish am.

For December 2018, di House of Representatives adhoc committee set up to chook eye into di modus operandi of di SPIP ontop di recovery of asset call for di prosecution of Obono-Obla.

Chairman of di committee, Aliyu Pategi wey submit di report say di committee indict Mr Obono-Obla for accuse of forgery and abuse of office.

Di committee bin also call for di withdrawal of im law degree and call to bar certificate ontop accuse of forgery.