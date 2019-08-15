Nigerian pastor dem kill for China make gofment frown face

Image copyright Abike Dabiri/twitter

Nigeria gofment dey demand di Chinese authorities to investigate di death of one Nigerian Pastor for China, Joseph Ogenna Nwajueze.

Inside statement, di Chairmo of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa explain say di pastor na from Anambra state wit wife and four pikin for China. She demand say authorities must punish di culprit.

Dabiri-Erewa wey express shock over di killing, say dem for send di pastor back to Nigeria instead of to kill am.

Tori be say Pastor Nwajueze bin die as im dey run from Chinese security operatives on top immigration mata.

Nigeria gofment promise say dem go fish out di pipo wey dey responsible for im death.

As Federal gofment dey promise to deliver justice, Dabiri-Erewa beg Nigerians for China wey dey vex, make dem get patience and no take laws into dia hands.