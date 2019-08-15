Police arrest woman wey flog small boy, lock am inside dog cage

Image copyright Instagram/@opetodolapo

Lagos State Police command don arrest one woman wey appear for video wia she bin dey abuse one small boy, sotay she lock di pikin inside dog house.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Badmos Dolapo wey share di report for her social media on Thursday August 15, 2019, say dem don dey find di woman since di video trend for internet recently.

Skip Twitter post by @Opetodolapo Last week we got a report of a lady that beat a young lad and threw him into dungeon of dogs! As I got the information through @funkeakindele and @iamDo2dtun, the domestic violence… https://t.co/nabXb469Rc — Dolapo Badmos (@Opetodolapo) August 15, 2019

Di video wey show as one woman use belt dey flog one small boy before she push di pikin inside dog house, make Nigerians para. Kontri pipo bin don dey demand for her arrest.

Di CSP say na informate wey dem get through actress Funke Akindele Bello and Radio Personality Oladotun Kayode (Do2dtun) helep di domestic violence response police team to arrest di lady.

As e be so, police don rescue di boy wey dem say be orphan, keep am for shelter wit Lagos State gofment.

Di woman dey police custody now and dem go charge her go court.