Chelsea lose 4-0 to Manchester United on Sunday and even though dis na anoda defeat for di blues and dia new manager Frank Lampard, hope still dey, di way di team play on Wednesday night.

Lampard bin play young team for Old Trafford but im turn to more experience players for im squad for dis game. Di experience and quality show well-well especially for first half wey dem worry Liverpool.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard tell tori pipo BT Sport say: "I salute di team performance and confidence.

Di game tough against Liverpool wey be good team dem get extra time to recover after dia weekend match. But sometimes for football you need small luck. "

N'Golo Kante shine wella for first as im dey run things for midfield, while Giroud show di Blues wetin dem miss for weekend with im finishing.

Anoda player wey shine na Christian Pulisic for im first competitive start for Chelsea.

Di 20-year-old American na im provide di creative spark, im movement and vision wan resemble Chelsea former player Eden Hazard.

One moment wey make pipo open mouth na for first half, wey im cut inside before im waya di ball inside di net. But dem rule say di goal na offside afta VAR check am.

If Lampard fit get di balance of youth and experience right for im starting XI, Chelsea fit be one of di exciting team to watch dis season.