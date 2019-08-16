Boy arrange im kidnap, to use di money for party

Image copyright Getty Images

Police for Jos, capital of Plateau north of Nigeria dey investigate how one 15-year-old boy arrange im own kidnap, come demand ransom from im father.

Tori be say di boy and four of im friends wey dey police custody now bin demand for 500,000 naira ($1,365, £1,126) ransom, wey dem plan to use for school graduation party.

Police tok-tok pesin Terna Tyopev tell BBC say "na clean job,"

Three days before di kidnap happun, di boy papa bin sell im car to raise money for di family.

Di 15-year-old come up with im plan afta im search dia family house for di money and im no find di cash from di car wey im papa sell.

"Dem pay di money inside im father account, so e no dey house,"na wetin Tyopev tok.

So im friends pretend like say dem be kidnappers come call im father.

"Dem warn am say dem don carry im son comot from Jos and make im no report di mata to security agency dem. Di father report di mata afta dem threaten am well-well," na wetin di tok- tok pesin add put.

Di plan spoil wen officers track down di phone number dem use to make di ransom call for one house for di city.

Di boy and im friends bin dey gist wen police burst enta di building.

According to oga Typopev even though say na di son idea, di way im friends wey dey between 18-22 carry out di plan na im make police suspect di case.

Oga Tyopev say dem dey investigate di boys to know weda dem don kidnap pipo before, ask for ransom.

Kidnapping dey common for Nigeria. Jaguda pipo dey kidnap both rich and poor pipo, sometimes dem dey collect ransom reach up to $150,000 - and oda times sef dem dey kill di pipo wey dem kidnap if di family no pay.

Inspector general of Police Mohammed Adamu say between January and April dis year jaguda pipo don kidnap at least 685 pipo from across di kontri.