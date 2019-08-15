Image copyright Samson Siasia

Di mama of former coach of Nigeria Super Eagles, Samson Siasia still dey for di hand of hands of Kidnappers after about one month wey dem kiddnap her.

For midnight of 15 July, gunmen enta di house of Beauty Siasia wey be 80-year-old and kidnap her inside di riverine village of Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, Southern Nigeria.

Police tok-tok pesin for Bayelsa state, SP Butswat Asinim tell BBC Pidgin say dem no wan tell di public about dia investigation but dem dey work seriously to make sure say dem rescue her from di kidnappers hand.

"Well for now we no really want to update members of di public on how di investigation dey go on, but we get promising lead and we dey work on am. "

"Hopefully very soon we go secure her release and we go arrest di suspect."

Oga Asinmin add say for cases like dis, dem dey conscious of her age and how dem go handle di mata.

Di kidnappers dey demand for N70 million from di family to release her, according to wetin one family member bin tell BBC.

"I dey beg di pipo wey take my mama say make dem release her. All of us na Bayelsans. Pesin no go fit tiff from im own house. I dey beg una make una release her. For di past three years she no too well. Abeg na old woman. Na mama." Na so Siasia Siasia tok.

Dis no be di first time wey kidnappers dey carry Siasia mama, for November 2015 gunmen bin kidnap her from her family home inside Bayelsa and dem release her 12 days afta.

Dat time di kidnappers bin demand for 150 million naira (US$750,000), but later reduced am to 50 million naira (US$250,000), then to 35 million naira (US$175,000) but e no dey clear if dem pay any ransom before her release.