Image example President Muhammadu Buhari and IMN leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

Local tori pipo for Nigeria dey report say di leader of di banned Islamic Movement of Nigeria Ibrahim Ei-Zakzaky dey on im way back to Nigeria from India wey im and im wife bin travel to go receive medical treatment.

Nigeria goment never comment on dis new development but inside statement dem release on Wednesday August 14, dem accuse El-Zakzaky of misbehaving for India.

"Im request say make dem give am im passport, but di State officials no ansa am, di situation worse wen im land India as he refuse to allow dem carry out medical checks.

"E also demand say make dem allow am free movement as well as to check into 5-Star hotel instead make dem admit am for hospital, e also ask against medical standard practice, for am to nominate di Doctors im want, join di ones wey suppose treat am for Medenta Hospital to perform di treatment of imsef and im wife." One statement wey Permanent Secretary of di Ministry of Information and Culture Grace Gekpe sign tok.

Image example Na on Monday August 12, El-Zakzaky togeda with im wife travel go India for treatment

Nigeria goment bin also don apologise give India authorities about di anyhow behaviour of El-Zakzaky.

El-Zakzaky bin travel go India with im wife to receive treatment on Monday August 12, afta Kaduna High court grant am bail last week, before den, Nigerian goment detain am since 2015

El-Zakzaky, im wife, and oda members of im group dey face accuse afta di 2015 IMN protest wey lead to qwanta between dem an soldiers.

Court agree to release am go treatment afta dem reach agreement say im go come back continue im trial and officials go also escort am go India.

But di Sheikh and im pipo don come out to say di conditions dem place am for India no good.