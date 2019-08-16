Image example Di hotel wia di girl die

Authorities don find di deadibodi of anoda girl dem press die inside one hotel for Woji, GRA phase one for Port Harcourt, Rivers state Nigeria.

Dis wan dey come two weeks afta anoda incident wia one man strangle one 23 year old Maureen Ewuru wey from Abia State for hotel for Olu Obasanjo road.

Police tok-tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni confam to BBC Pidgin say, di girl die afta her "loverman strangle her to death," just like di one wey happun before.

Omoni say e dey likely say na case of serial killer but dem still dey profile and investigate di cases dem before dem for conclude.

" We wan hold meeting with all hoteliers for di city to find way to stop dis tin and make sure say every hotel install CCTV camera for dia premises so dem for capture pipo wey dey enta and comot and help make dis kain tin no happen again." Na so im tok.

Dis recent killing dey make pipo for di state tok-tok, raise concern ontop hotel security and di need for police to take action before e go out of hand.

Di PH killings also resemble di one wey happun for Owerri Imo State just last week, wia one man strangle anoda girl to death, come hide her under di bed, run comot.

Police tok-tok pesin for Imo State Command, Ikeokwu Orlando confam tell BBC Pidgin say dem discover di body but di pesin wey kill her comot all di tins so dem no get anything to take identify her.

"Yes I fit confam to you say di girl die for di hotel room though di pesin comot evritin to take identify her. No cloth, no bag or even phones but we don begin investigation into di mata."Tori be say na cleaner for di hotel naim discover di deadibodi of di girl wen she go clean di room and na under di bed di killer hide di body.