Goment workers do I-no-go gree waka for Lagos state Nigeria commercial capital, ontop five months salary dem neva receive.

Workers from Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA Response Unit wey dey in charge of receiving emergency calls for di state make work no happen for work hours on Friday.

One of di protesters Ola Iwola say, any time dem raise di mata about dia five months salary, dia officials go threaten dem.

"As I dey tok to you now, my job dey at stake, I no sure I go return hia" na so Ola tok.

Anoda protester Tobi Okpe say Na suffer dem dey suffer as dem no see money take care for demsefs.

Tobi say "We dey save pipo life but our own lives dey at stake, we dey beg goment to pay us our money"

Ola say nobodi don come address di mata for dem, say tins no dey waka well for LRU.

LASEMA General Manager Femi Osanyintolu, tell BBC say na di last goment dey owe di workers, but say dem dey try resolve di matter.

"No be we engage dem, na our technical assistant engage dem and we still dey work together".

E say dem get oda emergency units wey fit manage some emergency at dis time.