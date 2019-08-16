El-Zakzaky disrespect international procedure

Followers of proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria don complain about di way Nigeria secret police DSS take cari Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky comot from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport witout allowing him tok to tori pipo.

According to Nigeria goment , dem bring El-Zakzaky come back home becos im bin dey disrespectful and no gree follow international procedure for India.

Inside statement wey dem release, di goment say di IMN leader go gada lawyers for india. Im no stop dia, e also gada NGOs wey dey fight for human right plus oda Shiite groups.

Dem say im plan to find way get asylum den relocate go anoda kontri.

Instead of to stay admission for hospital receive treatment wey cari am go Idia, di statement say El-Zakzaky bin want make dem relocate am go five-star hotel so dat im go fit to receive visitors

Shiites members say dem no mind to die for protest.

But di Shiite leader side dey argue say, wetin goment tok no be true say dia oga bin refuse treatment for India.

Dem complain say, Nigerian goment cari am go di leader go Madenta Hospital for India witout im personal doctors come subject am to physical examination and na at dis point Zakzaky come refuse di doctors dem to force am get treatment.

Tori be say Nigeria police cari El-Zakzaky from airport go an unknown destination.