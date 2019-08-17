Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria goment say dem go appeal one British court decision on Friday wey order dem to pay $9 billion worth of asset to private firm - Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

Di firm, P&ID, been reach deal with Nigerian goment for 2010 to build natural gas plant for di kontri but di Federal goment no keep to dia contract according to di court.

Solicitor-General of di Federation and Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata for statement tok say di gofment don instruct dia lawyers to appeal against di court wey judge di matter for London.

Oga Apata tok say di Federal gofment go seek for stay of Execution of di judgement as dem no go stop to explore every option.

Oga Apata add inside di statement say dis administration inherit dis wahala from di previous one but dem bin don dey try to resolve am.

P&ID say dem sue di gofment afta dem fail to provide gas or install di pipelines wey dem promise to build for Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

According to di firm website, di deal for allow dem to "build state-of-di-art gas processing plant to refine natural gas...wey Nigeria go receive free of charge to power dia national grid."