Image copyright NELSON ALMEIDA Image example Samson Siasia has competition for the Rwanda coach job

Former international footballer and Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, dey consider legal action against Fifa ontop di life ban wey dem sama am on Friday.

Coach Siasia wey suppose address tori pipo for Nigeria capital, Abuja, bin later refuse to tok sake of say im lawyers don begin chook eye for di mata.

One of im associate, Prince Opukiri Jones-Ere say dem still dey shock on top di ban news from FIFA and di lawyers go soon come up with dia next line of action

Siasia say im still dey suffer shock on top im mother kidnap and no fit tok to tori pipo now.

Meanwhile local tori pipo bin report say coach Siasia bin don deny any allegation on top cheat cheat and match wuru-wuru wey FiFA put on top im head.

E say the World sport governing body bin no invite am or reach am on top di mata and dem no give am any room to ansa any kwesion before dem make dia decision.