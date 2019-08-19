Image copyright Getty Images Image example Prof Wole Soyinka bin wan use di press conference tok im own onto di #RevolutionNow protest

Men of di Nigeria Police don block di venue for di planned press conference wey Nobel laureate Professor ole Soyinka suppose do.

Dis one dey follow as Nigerians and activists dey para say di Department of State Services (DSS) just dey arrest pipo anyhow anytime dem wan do I-no-go-gree waka ontop tins wey dey happun for di kontri.

Heavy security presence dey di area and di security forces don tell journalist make dem do about turn.

Di #RevolutionNow protest wey follow join for di release of Omoyele Sowore, bin shele on August 5 all over Nigeria and police even use tear gas pursue pipo.

DSS bin pickup Sowore, wey be di convener of #RevolutionNow protest, on August 3 sake of say im get hand for di anti-government protest.

Check out dis foto dem for di venue of di suppose press conference.