Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa don condem di attack on former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu for Germany.

Her reaction dey come afta video comot for social media of how group attack di Senator.

Igbos for Germany bin invite senator Ekweremadu to come follow dem celebrate dia culture day on Saturday, but kasala burst as some men waylay am no allow am enta di hall.

Madam Dabiri-Erewa want make "German goment and law enforcement agencies ensure say pipo wey do dis kain tin face di consequences of dia action."

She say "e dey shameful say event wey Ndi-Igbo community for Germany to network and facilitate better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses end up in disgraceful manner."

Tori be say German police don arrest some of di culprits.

IPOB officials don deny say na dia members do di stoning.