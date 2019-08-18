Image copyright Instagram/@enkayofficial&@joeabdallah Image example Joe and Enkay

Joe and Enkay na di two housemates wey comot from di 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show on Sunday night.

Both Enkay and Joe dey part of di five new housemates wey Big Brother add almost halfway through di show and dem only spend 18 days for di house before Big Brother evict dem.

Before now Big Brother bin put di housemates into two groups of nine wey be - Cruisetopia and Di Icons, names wey di group members choose by demselves.

Biggie as most pipo dey call am come put rule say any group wey lose dia game on nomination day go dey up for possible eviction.

Di Icons later lose di nomination game, as e be so, all of dem plus Joe wey veto power holder Diane nominate come dey up for eviction.

After Sunday eviction, na only 16 housemates remain for di race for who go win di 60 million Naira prize money.

Khafi, di policewoman wey Met police for UK dey torchlight her appearance for di reality TV show still dey di house, afta fans save her from possible eviction.