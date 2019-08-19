Image copyright Instagram Image example Di NCAC wan collabo with National Women joinbodi to do di show

Di Nigerian Federal goment dey reason new show wey go "excite di Nigeria youths dem and go fit establish cultural values."

According to tori pipo for di kontri, Director-General of di National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe tok dis one wen im host di National Council of Women Societies (NWNS).

Oga Runsewe tok say im don dey get many complaints about one TV station wey dey promote tins wey dey against Nigerian culture.

"We no go siddon dey look any actions wey go against our culture, and wey go make di heroes past dey turn vex for dia graves." Runsewe tok.

E also tok say, di Council dey join bodi with di National Assembly, to stop di trend of public nudity for di media.

Di Presido for di NWNS, Dr. Labara Shoda also join mouth to condemn nudity as she sef follow tok say, need dey to get television show wey go dey show better cultural content.

Dis wan dey come as di popular Big Brother Naija show dey presently shele for di kontri.

Di show don attract several tok-tok and petition sef to ban am. RecentlY, one petitions joinboidi ChangeGo release dia own petition wey call on di oga of di National Film and Video Censors Board, Adedayo Thomas say make e either put laws for di show, ban di show or resign.