Image example For 2017, from day one of di strike school activities just pause

Non-Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Academic of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) don enta day two of dia five day warning strike action and already universities don dey feel di fire for dia operations.

Di chairmo of NASU for di University of Ibadan, Malachy Etim tell BBC Pidgin say evritin dey waka well-well and pipo dey comply with action well-well.

'Di strike don dey affect'

Already students don dey feel di pains, as dem dey trek go every wia.

Oga Etim say, "Di mata don bad for schools sotay students dem dey trek unto say we no allow any motor make dem work today.

If you no wan trek na to go back house be dat."

He follow tok say no oda administrative work like registration, application for transcript etc, dey happun for di school today and lecturers don start to dey complain say light and water no dey.

Etim say dis warning strike go end on Friday but if goment no gree listen to wetin dem want, dem go do one go dey indefinite.

Wetin NASU dey ask for?