Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say for di first term of im goment, dem don turn di kontri economy round through investment for agriculture and manufacturing.

Di president tok dis one today during di Ministerial Retreat and induction dem organise for di new 43 minister wey dem wan swear in on Wednesday.

E tell di Ministers-Designate, say for im goment first term dem identified three ogbonge areas for close attention and action, wey be: to secure di kontri, to improve di economy and to fight corruption.

And add say di goment don make headway for all di three areas:

"First - we don roll back di fight against terrorism; we dey seriously address oda challenges like kidnappings, farmer-herder violence, to improve di safety of our roads, railways, air traffic and fire control capacities."

"Second - we dey steadily turn di economy round through investment for agriculture and manufacturing, gada up our foreign reserves, stop inflation and improve di kontri infrastructure."

"Third - on corruption, we don recover hundreds of billions of stolen assets and dey seriously pursue control measures to tackle leakages for public resources. We no go give up for di fight against corruption."

Presido Buhari see vision say im goment for eight years go don ready di grounds for lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. And dis result go help place Nigeria among di World's Great Nations.

5 Tins wey President Buhari tell di new Ministers

President Buhari advise di Ministers-Designate to grab dis chance to be minister wit two hands and put in dia best efforts as Nigeria today need top managers to handle di plenti-plenti challenges wey di kontri dey face.

E say dem must work as a team. Although dem chose dem to represent dia states according to di constitution but e dey important for all of dem to work as Nigerians.

E say working as a team mean say dem know wetin di next pesin dey do. Dem must open communications wit dia colleagues. As lack of communication go lead to lack of cooperation and low performance.

E say di Ministers-Designate go dey responsible for di development and implementation of policies, programmes and projects for dia various Ministries, Departments and Agencies in line wit goment priorities. Dey must also make sure say di agencies under dia Ministries dey effective, efficient and accountable as dem dey do dia job.