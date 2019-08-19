Image example Dahiru Dila turn im house to camp to epp pipo wey run from crisis for Zamfara State

For pipo wey run from di kata-kata wey dey happun for Zamfara, northwest Nigeria enter Kano, di house of Dahiru Dila na wia dem know say dem fit stay before dem go fit stand on dia feet.

Dahiru wey come from Zamfara but dey do im business for Kano say, e feel say na im duty to help im pipo wey run away from di trouble as di kata-kata affect is family too.

"As I dey tok to you now, na me dey take care of over 50 pipo wey run from Zamfara enter Kano and since wey I start over two years ago, I neva get a single grain from anybody."

"Personally I lost over 20 family members for Zamfara, my local goment Shinkafi, dey among di worst affected. Dis na why anybody wey come meet me from Zamfara I go give an place to stay and food to eat until e go fit stand on im own."

Monday na United Nations World Humanitarian Day and di day dey celebrate pipo like Dahiru, wey dey offer help to pipo wey war displace or disease dey worry dem.

Dahiru say e hope say goments go come help dem because to take care of all dis pipo no easy.

"Di house wey I dey no go dey enough, so I rent anoda house wey close to my house, for di pipo to stay. I Dey beg make goment come help us because to dey feed over 50 pipo and pay dia rent no easy."

Di man finally tok say e dey pray full peace go return to Zamfara and di whole kontri so dat all di pipo wey dey with am go return home to dia pipo.