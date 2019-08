Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah say he want make government help en company make dem collect dema $39million dollars from Royal Horizon, de Dubai company wey dey owe am.

He explain sey if dem support am plus international lawyers, dem fit secure en monies den take settle en customers.

Nana Appiah Mensah meet plus de media today for de first time after dem detain am for Dubai den Ghana respectively.

BBC Pidgin ask whether de Dubai court give specific time wey Royal Horizon for pay Menzgold de $39million dollars, Mr Mensah talk sey de court no give any specific time.

"One of de propositions be say we talk government sey make dem u freeze wana account sake of dem freeze wana account. So we go sit plus lawyers, engage plus de Attorney General den pursue that amount as soon as possible"

He explain say that no be de only asset dem get, as dem fit use dema other assets take settle dema liabilities to customers.

Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah also talk government sey dem for satisfy three conditions which go help am pay en customers.

First wan make dem assist Menzgold retrieve dema monies wey other foreign companies dey owe.

Secondly, he wan make dem unfreeze en company den personal bank accounts which go allow dem settle dema customers.

Lastly, he go like make dem give clear directions on which regulator get jurisdiction den supervision over Menzgold business.

Nana Appiah Mensah dey detention for Dubai since December 7, 2018, dem arrest am for de country on charges of defrauding en business partner for there.

Last year, court issue bench warrant for en arrest on charges of defrauding by false pretence after Menzgold customers do demonstration over dema locked up cash.

As he arrive Ghana security officials for Kotoka International Airport arrest am again, but currently dem give am bail as investigations continue.