Nigeria don begin introduce Meningitis vaccine to di regular vaccination health workers dey give pikin dem for di country

Dis vaccine according to sabi pipo dey important because 25 out of 36 states for Nigeria fall under di meningitis belt for di kontri and because dem no dey stop pipo to waka about, e beta make pikin dem wey dey 9 months and above begin take di meningitis vaccine to protect dem.

Dr Joseph Urang di Immunization Officer for Rivers state primary health management board tell BBC Pidgin say as global warming dey increase and no restrictions dey for pipo to waka about, di chances of Meningitis outbreak dey high na im make goment dey give di vaccine free of charge for evri primary health centre.

"For di last Meningitis outbreak wey happen for 2016/2017, over 14,000 pikin die and we no fit allow dat kain tin to happen again na im make we want evri pikin wey dey 9 months and above to take dis vaccine".

Dis na because we don see say every three to four years, meningitis outbreak dey always happen so now, we dey prepare for am.

Wetin be Meningtis?

Meningitis be swelling of di membranes (meninges) wey dey surround di brain and spinal cord.

Di swelling from meningitis dey cause symptoms like headache, fever and stiff neck.

Symptoms

For di beginning meningitis fit resemble say pesin get cold.

Some di symptoms be: