United States of America deport 40 Ghanaians between ages 21-70 years from dema kontri.

De deportees be 38 males den two females who arrive on chartered flight, Omni Air International on Monday.

US deport de 40 Ghanaians sake of dem engage in various offences like drug possession, larceny, assault, theft, sexual assault, identity theft, illegal entry, forgery/fraud, resisting arrest den other non-criminal offences.

Public Relations Officer for Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at di Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), Barbara Sam confam dema arrival for statement inside.

United States place visa restrictions on Ghana February dis year sake of Ghana officials play delay tactics in signing deportation documents for some 7000 nationals US wan deport.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs react to di visa issue, dem talk say di claims by US say dem no dey cooperate be unfounded, wey di sanctions dem impose on Ghana no be justified.

Ghana Immigration service also confirm say dem receive 12 deportees from Saudi Arabia between ages 20 to 30 years.

Dis pipo who be mainly junior den senior high school graduates say dem dey work as domestic helps, storekeepers den fuel attendants.

GIS say de Saudi Arabia deportees say dem overwork, dem withhold dema salaries wey dem suffer maltreatment from dema bosses.