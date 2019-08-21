Image copyright Getty Images

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Nigeria don announce September 2 for di collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) for di Bayelsa and Kogi states election wey dey come.

For statement wey di National Commissioner Festus Okoye sign on 20 August, di election office say pipo wey neva collect dia PVC get till 30 September to do am.

Kogi and Bayelsa State go hold dia own govnorship election on 16 November, 8 months afta majority of states for di kontri don do dia own.

Dis dey happun because of court order wey replace govnors for dos state, na so di date for four-year term also change.

Skip Twitter post by @inecnigeria Breaking News:

Collection of Permanent Voters Cards(PVCs) for Bayelsa and Kogi states will commence on 2nd September 2019, and this will last till the 30th day of September 2019 between 9.00a.m to 3.00 p.m. (Monday to Friday). pic.twitter.com/Wwg39zNjY3 — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) August 20, 2019

Di election office say because time wey no dey to conduct election for di two states, dem no go fit do fresh registration of voters, transfer of voter's cards and to reprint of voter's card wey don spoil.

INEC also draw ear give parties say di dates wey dem don set, extension no go dey.

Di last day for parties to deal with mata wey relate to dia primaries na September 5 while di last day for submission of candidate list and dia personal particulars na September 9 for INEC Abuja headquarters.