Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cameroonian soldiers near Buea, wia one of di prison riots happen (dis na old foto wey no relate to dis torture tori)

Authorities for Cameroon torture 100 prisoners afta riots for two prisons last month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) tok.

Di rights group say authorities transfer prisoners to State Defense Secretariat (Secrétariat d'État à la défense, SED) torture dem and no let dem communicate wit pipo for outside.

But Colonel Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo, Cameroon army tok-tok pesin, tell BBC News Pidgin say: "Cameroon no di function for provocative tempo for Human Rights Watch".

Anglophone prisoners for Kondengui prison for July 22 bin riot for bad conditions, bad chop and long taim for awaiting trial.

Lewis Mudge, Central African Director for Human Rights Watch, regret say dis no bi de first tok about torture and abuse.

"Security forces check say deh bi free for torture and abuse as goment no di pay attention for abuse, but de world di watch", Mudge tok.

Human Rights Watch say deh tok for some prisoners, dia families and lawyers weh deh describe weti happen.

HRW say 14 prisoners tell say deh bin beat dem wit stick, plank, electric cable, gun for SED.

One 37-years-old man from Bamenda tell de rights group say deh try for suffocate e, put cloth for e nose, di beat e plenti taim also for e legs and back.

Afta de riot, goment tok-tok pesin say deh bin take 224 prisoners to different places for get information but e take about 12 days before dia lawyers see dem, HRW tok.

Human Rights Watch bin don komot report say SED na worse torture centre for Cameroon.