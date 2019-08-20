Image copyright Google Image example Police say dem no dey aware say di family use foodstuff pay ransom (dis no be di foto of di foodstuff)

Kidnappers for south-west Nigeria demand foodstuff from one family before dem release three victims, according to tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

One pesin for di family tell di tori pipo say di kidnappers collect di sum of N3.5m, come demand one carton of Schnapps, 30 litres of palm oil and 10 tubers of yam.

Na afta di family provide di items dem release di three victims on Sunday.

Di kidnappers bin gbab di victims a day before di Eid-el Adha inside Ode-Omi, one boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states.

Although, di state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, bin tok say dem no pay any ransom but one family source tell NAN anoda tin different.

"Di kidnappers collect N3.5m, carton of schnapps, 30 litres of palm oil, 10 tubers of yam and a five-litre keg of vegetable oil", di source tok.

But police tok-tok pesin for Ogun state, Abimbola Oyeyemi say di police command no know about di payment of any ransom.

"Policemen from dis command rescue di victims. We no dey aware of any ransom", Oyeyemi tok.

Kidnapping for ransom dey rampant for Nigeria but na usually moni di kidnappers dey demand.