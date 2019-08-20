Image copyright Nigeria Police Image example Wadume bin contest to become lawmaker for Taraba state for di 2019 elections, but im no win

Nigeria Police say dem don re-arrest suspected kidnapper ogbologbo, Hamisu Bala Wadume.

For video wey police release on Tuesday, di suspected kidnap kingpin use im mouth tok say na Nigeria army soldiers bin release am.

Di suspected kidnapper bin escape afta soldiers kill three police officers and one civilian wey bin dey transport am go force headquarters for Taraba state, north-east Nigeria.

For statement wey police release, dem say dem re-arrest am on Monday for wia im dey hide inside Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area for Kano State.

Wadume na big kidnapping suspect wey police bin arrest for early dis month. But as dem dey carri am go dia state office, na im soldiers for road shoot dem.

Army bin say dem do mistake as dem think say di policemen na kidnappers wey make dem shoot dem, but police bin say army no dey tok true.

For video wey police post for dia Twitter account, di suspected kidnapper use im mouth tok for Hausa say na army bin release am.

Police tok-tok pesin, Frank Mba, bin ask army for statement say wia Wadume dey. Im bin say police handcuff di suspected kidnapper but im "rescuers" destroy di handcuffs and release am.

Oga patapata of Nigeria police, Mohammed Adamu tok for one statement say: "I belief say di re-arrest of di suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, go help bring answers to di plenti-plenti questions concerning di incident and di larger criminal enterprise of di suspect".