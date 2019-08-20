Image copyright Getty Images Image example Atiku case still dey di presidential election petition tribunal but im go Supreme court wen Inec say im no fit check dia server, because dem no get server

Supreme Court don troway mata by People's Democratic Party and dia presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to fit torchlight Inec server.

Di court troway di appeal wey Atiku and PDP carri come afta di Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) say dem no fit torchlight Inec server.

Di election bodi bin say dem no get server, so no fit allow Nigeria main opposition party and dia candidate to check wetin dem no get.

Di five judges wey decide di mata say ground no dey for dem to chook hand for di earlier decision of di tribunal wey bin reject PDP and Atiku request.

Justice Centus Nweze wey read di judgement, say PDP and Atiku fail to show say di tribunal do wrong wen dem bin first deny dia request.

Atiku and PDP bin claim for dia petition to di presidential election petition tribunal say di correct result of di February election wey dem say dem win, dey inside di Inec server.

Dis server mata na just one part of case wey Atiku and PDP carri go di tribunal, say make dem rule say President Muhammadu Buhari and APC no bin win di election.

Di tribunal neva give final judgement on dat case wey be di main koko.