Na 10 years ago Kenya last do census

Kenyans for Twitter no dey happy about one goment order for all bars and entertainment venues to shut down for Machakos county during di national census wey go take place next Saturday and Sunday.

Di governor of Machokos for eastern Kenya issue di directive on Monday as im say di closure go allow "families to be togeda."

Dem also order markets, shops, factories and construction sites to close.

But one tweeter tok say im no dey happy as di directive mean say e go miss key Premier League football match between Arsenal and Liverpool on Saturday:

Odas pipo point to di moni wey businesses go lose, as dem wan know if compensation go dey: