As different state governors dey form dia cabinet, govnor of Oyo State, south west Nigeria Seyi Makinde, don also nominate di pipo wey im want serve for im cabinet. Part of di pipo wey im nominate na 27 year old engineer, Seun Fakorede.

Di Speaker of di Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin confam di news for Twitter and since den, plenti pipo don dey share congratulatory messages not just to am but to di governor as dem say im dey put young pipo to dey involve in governance.

Fakorede wey follow BBC Pidgin tok afta di news break, tok say im no expect di news at all as im no know di govnor of di state before.

"All di tins wey we don dey do for young pipo no be to get attention or political office and we dey do am for di love of di nation. We no lobby for am and na phone call wey we get come ask if I dey interested to serve my state. I feel good about am because na call to serve my pipo and na wetin I don dey do before but dis one na for larger scale. I feel very honoured."

E also dey confident say im go change how tins dey go for di state.

"Dis one go dey different as we don get di opportunity to serve. E go enhance di work wey we don dey do for (Home Advantage Africa). E go also be chance to show young pipo say dem dey capable to bring change. Dis one go also correct all di mess up way don follow young pipo before now and show say we change how tins dey go, Dis one na serious privilege to serve for Oyo State and I dey thankful say di govnor nominate me."

Who be Seun Fakorede?

Seun Fakorede na di Founder and Executive Director of Home Advantage Africa; wey aim to change how pipo dey see Africa. E be graduate of Civil engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University wey dey Ile Ife, Osun State. He also be di co-founder and country manager of Boddiemax Online Premium Fashion Brand

Fakorede na TedX Speaker and im don also work with di Lagos Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC). Im dey sit ontop different boards and im receive di Excellence in Service Award for 2017.

Seun Fakorede dey confident say dis appointment go inspire young pipo across di kontri.

"Dis one go encourage and inspire young pipo to know say hard work still dey pay and no matter wetin you dey do, pipo dey watch you and before you know you go make am. Dem gats also know say success no dey come overnight and dis one no just happun as I don dey put in work for years."