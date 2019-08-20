Jidenna shake social media afta im say e dey find wife

Image copyright Instagram/@Jidenna

Nigerian American rapper and singer Jidenna don scataTwitter with im post.

Di singer wey dey ready to drop im new album "85 to Africa" tok say im dey find wife.

Pipo don jump on di tweet and dem dey tok say dem ready to marry di Grammy nominated singer.

Jidenna become popular afta im join Wondaland Records wey be Janelle Monáe record label. Im single Classic Man do well so tey e give am Grammy nomination for di Best Rap/Sung Collaboration category. Im also win Best New Artist for di Soul Train Music Awards.

Im latest single na with Mr Eazi and im call am Zodi.