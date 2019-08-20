Image copyright Nura Abubakar Image example Nura Abubakar adn im director broda Sanusi Oscar

Brother of Kannywood director Sanusi Abubakar Oscar wey court release on bail on Monday for Kano, Nigeria, Nura Abubakar don tell BBC Pidgin say im broda go continue to use im artistic talent fight for justice and no go ever give up.

Nura wey dey with Oscar for undisclosed location wia e dey rest tok say, as dem arrest im broda, e even make am more popular more than before.

"All our family dey happy wella as dem release am but at di same time I tell am say, make e no give up, to continue to dey fight for justice using talent wey God give am. Wetin di pipo no know be say dem don make Oscar more popular by arresting am."

"We want make e rest now before di case go continue and by grace of God we go win am, because e no do anything wrong. Na now e even start dis kain work."

Many Kannywood pipo condemn wetin happun to Oscar, after Kano Censors Board send make dem arrest di popular northern movie industry director, few weeks ago.

Artiste Musbahu Ahmed wey yan with BBC Pidgin tok say, Oscar arrest na just politics as di director no dey support di present goment for Kano state and dey appear with red cap wey represent PDP Kwankwasiyya for Kano.

But di oga for Kano Censorship board Ismaila Afakallah yan say dem arrest Oscar because of di music video wey im release wey no dey in line with culture and religion of Kano pipo.

Oscar on im own part say e no do anything wrong because as director no be im get the material, e just direct di video and dem pay am.

Di case wey many pipo for Kano put eye on go continue on September 10.

Pics Nura Abubakar 2nd Nura Abubakar with im director broda Sanusi Oscar