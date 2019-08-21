Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lagos State former govnor Akinwunmi Ambode

Plenty drama don happun since Nigeria anti-corruption agency (EFCC) go di immediate past Govnor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode house for Epe on Tuesday and Ambode, APC and plenty Nigerians don shook mouth for di mata for social media.

EFCC wey follow BBC tok, tok say dem no go raid di house contrary to plenty reports wey media dey carry upandan, say na only visit dem visit di place as part of di investigate wey dem dey.

'We no raid Ambode house na visit we do' - EFCC

Di EFCC tok tok pesin, Tony Orilade also confam say, Ambode dey aware of di investigate and e know say dem go visit im house.

However, di former Lagos govnor don accuse EFCC, e tok say dem no give am any notice before dem go eim houses for for Ikoyi and Epe.

For inside one statement by di media aide to di former govnor, Habib Haruna, di former govnor also tok say di anti-graft agency never follow am yarn anything whether im dey under investigation or not till date but e ready to answer any questions anytime di anti-graft agency call am.

Di tok tok pesin for Ambode political party, di All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu wey shook mouth on top di matter, tok say for dia party nobody dey special, as di APC goment no dey joke about di anti-corruption fight. But di party hope say di allegation against di fomer governor no be true.

For plenty Nigerians for twitter, their questions na who Ambode offend to receive that kind humiliation. Dem say nobody holy pass as nothing wey Ambode do, dey new for Nigeria.

EFCC recently freeze three bank accounts wey hold plenty billions of naira wey dem link to Ambode wen e be govnor.