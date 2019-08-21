Pipo for Bamenda, capital of di north-west Anglophone region for Cameroon wake up to sound of gun shots on Wednesday.

Tori be say armed men enta di city come begin chant "free Sisuku Ayuk Tabe," di Anglophone secessionist leader wey military court sentence on Tuesday for life.

Di gun shots don lead to di closure of business shops wey dey around di area.

Some residents say deh send dem messages on Whatsapp say make deh stay for house for support dia leaders afta military court sentence Sisiku and odas for prison for life, BBC tori pesin Federic Takang report.

Around Below Foncha area for Bamenda, fighters komot go drive woman dem for market, make deh go back for house.

For video, de fighters di tell de woman dem say:"Noting no di pass today, wuna go house. All man go house. Go begin go, all man go house.

"We don block all roads dem today, no noting, no di waka for dis street today, all man go house, na Bamenda town dis so, make deh kam. Na we get dis town", den deh start shoot shooting.

Resident for Nkwen Bamenda, Terence, tell BBC News Pidgin say once deh start for shoot all man go back for house.

De coming days no look fain for Bamenda as residents say message di circulate say ghost town weh deh no know wen e end, go start on Thursday.