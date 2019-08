Image copyright Other Image example Newcomers Gbemisola Saraki and Ramatu Tijani Aliyu go join Zainab Ahmed (centre) wey bin dey Buhari cabinet before

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don give 43 new ministers dia porfolio - dat na di ministries wey dem go occupy.

Na on Wednesday di Nigerian presido swear dem in and give dem positions for ceremony wey happun for State House Abuja.

Among dis 43 ministers wey take dia oath of office, seven of dem na women.

Di ministries wey di seven women occupy

Sharon Ikeazor - Minister of state for Environment

Gbemisola Saraki- Minister of state for Transportation

Dame Pauline Tallen - Minister for Women Mata

Ramatu Tijani Aliyu - Minister of state for Federal Capital Territory

- Minister of state for Federal Capital Territory Maryam Katagum - Minsiter of state of Industry, Trade and Investment